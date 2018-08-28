Man points gun at dad and daughter in northwest Charlotte

- A father picking up his daughter from school Monday evening had a scary encounter.

The northwest Charlotte dad was picking up his third grade daughter at Movement School, a charter school on Freedom Drive. As they were leaving the parking lot and driving onto Crisman St., a car abruptly pulled out in front of them.

“I slammed on my brakes and honked my horn,” the father said. “Then I heard yelling. I looked out the window.”

The yelling was not coming from the driver who cut the family off. The commotion was coming from a man who was walking along the street. The father believes the man thought they were honking at him.

“He was a few feet away from us. He was waving a gun and yelling 'do you have a problem? Do you have a problem?'” the father said.

The father rolled down the window and told the man he was calling police. When the suspect realized there was a child in the car, he apologized, but the father still called 911.

The driver was seen leaving in a Ford Fusion. Officers are having a hard time tracking down vehicle. The tags did not match the car. If you have any information you’re asked to contact police.