- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man who has not been seen for several weeks.

Otis Watson, 60, was last seen on May 26. Family members and friends told police it was unusual to not hear from Watson and that they and have concerns about his health.

Police were notified of his disappearance on June 2.

Anyone who sees or has information about Otis Watson is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.