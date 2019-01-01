Man shot multiple times while sitting in driveway dies at hospital, police say

- A Charlotte man who was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle in his driveway early New Year's Day died at the hospital just hours later, police confirmed.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Nathan Lamont Roberts. His family has been notified of his death. The shooting happened at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 in the 3000 block of Parkway Avenue.

As officers arrived on scene, they found Roberts in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries for treatment before he passed away.

According to CMPD, Roberts was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway of his home when he was shot.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.