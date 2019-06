- One person was shot at an east Charlotte apartment complex Wednesday night, according to CMPD.

Police were called to the scene at the Avalon Apartment complex on Regal Estate Lane off Albemarle Road in east Charlotte around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a Hispanic male in his in the complex parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound asking for help. Police say a neighbor saw him and placed the 911 call.

At this time, officers don't believe the victim was shot in the parking lot, but are not yet sure where he was shot.

They are canvassing the area for witnesses, and no one is in custody at this time. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.