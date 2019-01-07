Man seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jan 07 2019 07:26PM EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot in northeast Charlotte Sunday night. 

CMPD responded to the 2000 block of Pimpernel Road around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 6 for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators collected evidence from the scene, and are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Koll, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories