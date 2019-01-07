Man seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

- Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot in northeast Charlotte Sunday night.

CMPD responded to the 2000 block of Pimpernel Road around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 6 for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene, and are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Koll, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.