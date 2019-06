- Police say a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in southwest Charlotte.

At 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 2300 block of Township Road for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, a man was found with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are non-life threatening. CMPD tells FOX 46 the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend.

No other information has been released at this time.

