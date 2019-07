- A Union County man shot his son-in-law, sending him to the hospital, following a family scuffle Monday night inside their home, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 at a residence in the 1100 block of Clarksville Campground Road in Monroe.

Deputies said the family - a man, his wife and her adult son - were home playing cards. After marking a quick trip to the store to buy cigarettes, they returned home. At some point, the man and his wife began to fight and she left with her son and walked next door to her parent's house.

While at her parent's house, her husband showed up, kicked open the front door and demanded to see her, deputies said. The homeowner, the man's father-in-law, fired a warning shot to scare him away.

The man advanced towards his father-in-law, who in turn, fired several shots into his torso. The two reportedly struggled over the handgun which eventually fell to the floor. Deputies said the man and his father-in-law continued to fight until the man's mother-in-law picked up the gun and fired a shot toward him.

The man eventually left his in-laws house and was found by deputies at his home next door. He initially refused medical treatment but was later taken to CMC-Main in stable condition.

While at the scene, deputies said the man's wife attempted to run back into the house after threatening self-harm. A deputy deployed a taser to prevent her from gaining access to a weapon and harming herself, the sheriff's office said. The wife was taken to Atrium Union for evaluation.

"This matter remains under investigation and no charges have been filed," deputies said.