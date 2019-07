- A man was shot in the chest before the car he was in crashed into the first floor of a home Friday morning in east Charlotte, police said.

The wreck happened about 9:10 a.m. in the 13900 block of Pinyon Pine Lane, which is near the Harrisburg Soccer Sports Complex. The car had crashed into the first floor of the home. First responders pulled one person out of the car and found he had a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released, but authorities said that they did live near where the wreck happened.

One person was upstairs at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.