- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting inside an Uptown hotel that injured at least two people.

The incident happened about 5:50 p.m. at the Le Meridian Hotel, located at 555 S. McDowell Street

Police said the shooting appeared to have occurred in a hallway. One victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second male victim was located at 3rd Street and Interstate 277 running from the scene. This individual received a graze to his ear and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said they have someone detained and are working to determine if he is the suspect or not.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

