Man shot, killed in University area

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the University City area.

Officers responded to the Extended Stay America in the 100 block of McCullough Dr. around 6:02 pm. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who had been shot. He was taken to CMC by Medic with life threatening injuries, but died after arriving at CMC.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.