Man stabbed in northwest Charlotte

- A man was stabbed by another man in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police say the victim was stabbed outside of a home in the 300 block of Todd Ln. He was transported to CMC-main with non-life threatening injuries.

The 911 caller was able to provide a description of the vehicle that the suspect fled the scene in.

Responding officers found the car and were able to detain the possible suspect. The suspect has not been charged.

Police say it appears the victim and the suspect know each other.

No other information is available at this time.