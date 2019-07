FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- A man who was wanted by police is now in the hospital with serious injuries after he attempted to shoot himself overnight after shooting and injuring his girlfriend in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said.

CMPD officers were called to a home located in the 2600 block of Filson Court at 11:40 p.m. Monday, July 8 in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

As they arrived at the scene, officers located a woman who had been shot several times. She was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The suspect had already left the scene before officers arrived.

#BREAKING: New details coming into the @FOX46News newsroom on this domestic attack. @CMPD says the woman was shot by her boyfriend, Reginald Simpson, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the neighboring area of Gaston County. He's alive, but has serious injuries. — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) July 9, 2019

Detectives soon discovered that the woman had been shot by her boyfriend while they were both inside the home on Filson Court. Two arrests warrants were filed on Reginald Simpson, 59, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, infllicting serious injury.

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Stanley Police Department responded to a 911 call made at the Bi-Lo located at 421 Hwy NC-27. As officers got to the scene, they located Simpson in the parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Once Simpson is released from the hospital the warrants for his arrest will be served and he will be officially taken into custody, police said. This is an ongoing, active investigation.