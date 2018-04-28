Man arrested after kidnapping and shooting in Caldwell County

- UPDATE: 1:04 pm - Brendan Marshall Withers has been taken into custody and is at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A man is wanted by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office after deputies say he kidnapped 3 people and shot one of them late Friday evening.

Deputies say warrants have been issued for Brendan Marshall Withers, 25, for attempted murder. Withers is also wanted by Hickory Police Dept. for 3 counts of 1st degree kidnapping and discharging a firearm to incite fear.

Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones says Withers kidnapped 3 people from a business in Hickory and drove them to Caldwell County. That's where Withers shot one of them causing life threatening injuries. That person was transported by MedCenter Air to a trauma center. Their condition is unknown. The other two people were not injured.

After the shooting, Withers ran into a wooded area off of Cannon Dr. but deputies were unsuccessful in locating him. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information on Withers whereabouts are asked to call Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 828-758-2324 or Lenoir/Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. Withers is considered armed and dangerous.

