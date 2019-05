A man who is wanted for forcible rape and sex assault cut off his monitoring device in an attempt to elude authorities, according to CMPD.

Jamarcus Reams, 33, was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition to his pre-trial release. On May 11 Reams cut off the device.

He was last seen nearby 3300 Wilkinson Boulevard just west of Uptown.

Reams is charged with second degree forcible rape, and second degree sex assault.

Anyone with information is encourages to contact officials at 704-432-8888.