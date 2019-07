- A man who had already been arrested for multiple burglaries around Charlotte was arrested again after being caught on a homeowners door bell camera trying to rob the home, authorities said.

Khari Clary, 21, was taken into custody after he attempted to rob a private residence in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near 6900 Baraway Drive around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Officers found Clary inside the home, he was arrested and he now faces multiple charges including possession of stolen good and breaking and entering.

Clary had previously been arrested in March on charges of robbing an Arby's, an AutoZone, multiple Dollar General stores, and a Papa John's store.