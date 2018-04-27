Man, woman wanted in connection to deadly Iredell County stabbing arrested in Texas

- A man and woman were arrested in Texas in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place in Iredell County on Thursday, deputies said.

On April 26, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office responded to the Iredell Memorial Hospital for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Christina Leigh Inman, 20, who was being treated for stab wounds and was in critical condition.

Deputies learned that the violent attack happened on Wagon Trail Ln. in Statesville.

According to information gathered during the investigation, the suspects, identified as Brenda Kaylee Gabrielle Evey, 20, and Dakoda Michael Drake, 20, went to the address on Wagon Trail Ln. where the victim, Inman, was with her boyfriend.

Drake and Evey were there to settle a debt for a narcotics deal that happened months prior. An argument began between Evey and Inman. Statements indicate that Evey stabbed Inman multiple times during the argument.

After the violent attack, Evey and Drake apparently assisted in taking Inman to the hospital in their car.

Inman was treated at Iredell Memorial and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for emergency surgery but sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Drake and Evey fled the state were thought to be in Tennessee, until they were found in Texas.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Iredell-Statesville Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340 or the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at (704) 878-3180.