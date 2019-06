- Kay Jewelers says an employee who told a uniformed Iredell County deputy that he could not enter the store with his service weapon is no longer with the company.

In a tweet, the jewelry retailer says they reached out to the deputy with an apology, and that the store manager who denied him entry is no longer working at the store.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Campell posted to Facebook saying one of his deputies had tried to pick up an engagement ring from the store on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville while on his lunch break.

The deputy was met at the door by the store manager and told that he could not be on the premesis with his service weapon.

The deputy explained to the store manager that it would be a violation of policy for him to remove his gun while in uniform, but he was ultimately turned away, and couldn't pick up the ring that he had already paid for.

“He was refused service because he was in a uniform,” Campbell said. “That causes me great concern. Not just for us but for all law enforcement agency around.”

Kay Jewelers issued an apology to the Sheriff's Office and the deputy just hours after the Facebook post was put up, and also issued a comment to FOX 46 media partner WSIC.

On Thursday, Kay Jewelers issued an updated statement, saying law enforcement is always welcome in their stores, as customers or in an official capacity.