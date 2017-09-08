Many Floridians evacuate, head to the Carolinas

- A rest stop along I-77 in Chester county was packed with Florida license plates as people are fleeing their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma, not knowing what they'll find when they return.

“It's scary because we actually don't know what's going on,” said Flavia Fernandez, just one of many people trying to get away from Hurricane Irma,

Flavia tells FOX 46 she and her family brought many of their important documents, clothes and other items from home with them.

“We are very worried about the people. Our friends are there, they didn't want to leave,” Flavia said.

Flavia, her parents and her fiancé all left Orlando around 2:00 a.m. on Friday. This was her first time having to evacuate because of a hurricane.

“It can be nothing but it can be a gigantic catastrophe, it can damage everything,” she said.

Another family, the Hutsons, evacuated Jacksonville, saying it was tough to find a hotel along with way and there has been a lot of traffic in South Carolina.

“I think people are really paying attention maybe Harvey sent a red flag,” said Marilyn Hutson.

One woman evacuating from Florida said people have been very kind at the South Carolina rest stops.

She said at one spot along I-95, people were handing out water to travelers and she saw portable toilets being delivered at a weigh station in that area too.