Carver says the first thing he wants to do now is go see his grandchild. He and his attorney say they plan to keep fighting and plan to take the case all the way to the governor's office.
"We will seek a pardon from the governor for his innocence," Mumma said.
Posted Jun 11 2019 08:04PM EDT
Homeowners on Riverside Drive returned to their houses today to clean up the damage left behind from last weekend’s rain, and flooding.
“We'll be fine,” said Jenny Orning, fighting back tears. “We'll be fine.”
Most houses on that stretch of the Catawba River are elevated. The garages and crawl spaces were the spots most inundated with water, and everything that came with it.
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:54PM EDT
The founder of a so-called "sugar daddy" website is offering to pay for abortions now that several states have passed extremely restrictive abortion laws.
"A number of states where Republicans are in power have taken extreme actions to restrict access to abortion," said Seeking Arrangement founder Brandon Wade, "amid a national debate over Roe vs. Wade."
That debate is intensifying in South Carolina where Gov. Henry McMaster pledged to sign a bill , passed by the state House, effectively banning most abortions. The goal is a Supreme Court showdown.
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:34PM EDT
The cause of death of a Charlotte woman who went missing in April has been released.
Officials say Vatsla Watkins drowned. Her body was found floating on Lake Wylie near the Buster Boyd Bridge after she was reported missing by family on March 19. Her vehicle was found a few days later at Pier 49 LLC at Lake Wylie.
