- Mark Hamill took some time out of his day to recognize a couple of road signs on North Carolina highways that were near and dear to his heart.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars' was apparently traveling though the area on Tuesday when he spotted the two signs that spoke to his career.

Where am I going & what will I find...? (I need to start paying more attention while driving) pic.twitter.com/ja5H7tq3Wp — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2019

The first was Exit 20 on I-85 for Dallas/New Hope in Gaston County. In the post, Hamill harkens back to Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, which was released in 1977.

The second was 49A, for Bat Cave off of I-26. Hamill voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1995.

No word on why Hamill may have been traveling through the area, but we're happy for a hometown shout out from the star!