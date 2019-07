- Seven-year-old Hermione Munoz was forced by an armed gunman to tie up his daughter during a home invasion on Tuesday.

"He made us go in the room and tie our hands because the man said to my dad to tie them up. I did with a zip tie because he wanted it on the back and after we do that, we just left."

A masked man barged into the Munoz's home on Straight Drive in Lincolnton early Sunday morning, according to Gaston County Police. Hermione's father Manuel Munoz Angeles, says the suspect made him tie up his mom and Hermione with zip ties.

Manuel says the bad guy kept the gun pointed at him, punched him in the face, and forced him outside.

The suspect used a belt and zip ties to Bind him to a table outside his house and grabbed money out of his wallet and rummaged through the house.

"I was really bad, sad for my mom and daughter, it was ok but I was scared about them."

Hermione's grandmother managed to free herself from the zip ties, she called 911 and had Hermione talk with the operator the whole time. Neither of them knew if the bad guy was out of the house.

The police said if you want the police to talk in Spanish to press 1.

Surveillance video nearby is being reviewed but the family is worried because the suspect got away.

"It was really scary it was really quick, he did everything in about 7 minutes. 8 minutes."