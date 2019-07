- A man has been arrested after an early morning home invasion on Sunday in Statesville, according to authorities.

Statesville Police responded to calls around 2 a.m. of a home burglary at 137 Rosie Apple Lane in Statesville.

Statesville resident Donald Blevins was taken into custody around 10 a.m. after detectives were able to gather information that pointed to him as a suspect. He was arrested as he was arriving at his fiancee's home.

Five victims were treated and one was transported to the hospital with a stab wound.

Victims told authorities that four or five masked men forced their way into the home with guns and demanded money and drugs. The victims were then tied up as the suspects fled.

The homeowner described being beaten with brass knuckles and stabbed in the head. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Blevins faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill, and first degree kidnapping.

He also has a criminal history including drugs possession as well as larceny charges.