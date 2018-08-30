Massive fire in Statesville causes $1 million in damages

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Aug 30 2018 07:09AM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 30 2018 07:21AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2018 08:23AM EDT

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Firefighters were watching for hot spots Thursday morning following a massive fire at a maintenance shop in Statesville that caused $1 million in damages. 

Flames were observed shooting out of the Benfield Sanitation Services on Scotts Creek Road overnight. 

The road was closed while firefighters battled the intense flames and smoke. No word yet on the cause. 

The Fire Marshall remained on scene well into Thursday morning. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories