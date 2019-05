- A firefighter was injured while battling a massive four-alarm fire Thursday morning at an appliance shop in downtown Kannapolis, according to authorities.

The fire started before 10:30 a.m. near 915 South Main Street near Bethpage Road. Fire officials say the flames started at a vacant appliance shop and spread to three other buildings.

A clothing store had significant damage and another store damaged was the Main Street Business Center. Officials say the appliance shot is a total loss.

Kannapolis firefighter Steven Tilley was injured after a roof partially collapsed on him, according to authorities at the scene. He as taken to the hospital where he will remain overnight for observational putposes.

Emergency crews were asking folks to please avoid the area as they are still working to extinguish hotspots. South Main Street will likely be closed for several hours, they said.

Firefighters from Cabarrus County, Rowan County, Concord and Harrisburg adssisted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.