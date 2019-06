FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- A portion of a major west Charlotte intersection has reopened following a massive water main break on Sunday. The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m., according to Charlotte Water.

Crews responded to reports of a 20-inch water main that ruptured along Freedom Drive near the intersection with W. Morehead Street.

The intersection collapsed Sunday as water rushed onto the roadway, causing flooding west on Freedom and nearby parking lots and patios at local businesses, like Piny's Westside Grill.

#Drivers-- find another route if you're passing Freedom Drive & West Morehead Street. Sunday's water main break is causing problems for the days ahead. Repairs are in progress. It will take at *minimum* 48 hours, if not longer, before the entire intersection reopens. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/11TOFjbEYc — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) June 24, 2019

The street has been seriously damaged by water. Charlotte Water said their crews expect a minimum of 48 hours, if not longer, before the entire intersection between Morehead and Thrift Road reopens.