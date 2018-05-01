Matthews commissioner, CMS board member offer compromise on HB 514

- Matthews Commissioner John Urban and CMS District Representative Sean Strain announced Tuesday they're proposing what they call an up/down vote at their respective Boards in an attempt to resolve the current disagreement between them.

Related: Town of Matthews votes 'yes' for bill that would allow them to separate from CMS

Urban and Strain would like the following terms to be considered together, not separately, and would form the basis for an agreement to be voted, signed and committed by each Board in advance of May 16, 2018:

Matthews Board pulls support for HB 514

CMS commits to having the municipal governing body approve student assignment changes

CMS commits to a 5-year plan to replace trailers at schools in Matthews with new construction to accommodate projected 2030 student population by the 2022-23 school year

Matthews Board will actively support HB 866, a bill establishing a bond referendum to approve $1.9 billion for school construction projects statewide

CMS commits to construct a new school in Matthews within 10 years.

Urban and Strain believe this agreement would satisfy the most pressing requests of both sides, while rebuilding the commitment and trust between CMS and its partner municipal bodies.

"This agreement challenges both sides to 'give a little' in the interest of resolving the dispute and moving forward together in our shared goal of providing the best public education. Each Board’s agreement and commitment would be contingent on the other. We hope that both Boards will seriously consider a resolution to this impasse by finding compromise in the middle."

House Bill 514 would give municipalities the right to create their own charter school. Matthews Town Commissioners voted 4-3 in April in support of the bill.