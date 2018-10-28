Matthews Police find missing 16-year-old girl safe

- UPDATE: Sanderlin has been safely located and will be reunited with her family soon.

-----

Police in Matthews are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Sanderlin was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 28, around 2:30 p.m. walking towards the greenway in near Country Place Dr.

She is described as 5’1”, weighing about 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants, and black shoes with a heel.

If you have any information about Sanderlin's whereabouts, you are asked to call Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.