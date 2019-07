- Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has filed for re-election.

The announcement came via Twitter on Wednesday. She asked supporters to join her at noon on Thursday at the Board of Elections where she would submit her run.

Join us at noon tomorrow at the Board of Elections as I file for re-election to continue as your mayor. Tackling transportation is a big focus for me this year along with continued emphasis on affordable housing. pic.twitter.com/shmgdRP5I4 — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) July 11, 2019

Mayor Lyles says her big focus this year will be public transportation.

In 2018, completion of the light rail and the addition of bikes and scooters for rent boosted uptown's transportation systems. Now Lyles, says she's looking to do more.