"287(g) is off the table. You bring me a federal warrant," he said. "We will honor a federal criminal warrant. We will honor that all day. A detainer...we do not honor detainers."
A federal judicial official signs warrant. A detainer is only signed by ICE agent.
The debate over 287(g) has been a topic of conversation across Mecklenburg County since Spring 2018, when the race for sheriff began and McFadden promised to dismantle the program.
Since then, other local sheriff's have come out with their decisions on the program, including Gaston, Wake and Durham counties.
In March, House Bill 370 was introduced, which would require NC sheriff's to participate in 287(g). It would compel sheriff's to honor and fulfill detainer requests from the federal government for illegal immigrants who are already incarcerated for being charged with a crime.
The bill also makes it unlawful for any county to prohibit federal immigration officials from entering or conducting immigration enforcement activities in a county jail, confinement facility, or other type of detention center.
The bill passed the house, and has been sent to the Senate.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department probationary police officer is facing termination after authorities said he was caught speeding while impaired in Pineville.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Pineville Police Department alerted CMPD that they charged Officer Jonathan Knapp with driving while impaired and speeding Wednesday.
Knapp was recommended for termination, placed on unpaid administrative leave and a pre-termination hearing is scheduled, police said.
A man convicted in 2011 for the murder of a UNC Charlotte student in 2008 has been granted a new trial.
A judge on Tuesday found Mark Carver’s 2011 murder conviction is to be set aside and cited ineffective counsel. He will be granted a new trial for the murder of 20-year-old Ira Yarmolenko. The UNC Charlotte student was found strangled to death near the Catawba River.
Carver was serving life in prison for the killing.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New court documents say the attacker in a fatal North Carolina university shooting may have recorded video of the classroom carnage on his cell phone.
WSOC reported Saturday an arrest warrant described former student Trystan Andrew Terrell telling police he recorded video at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30. Two students were killed and four wounded.
A police spokeswoman would not provide The Associated Press with a copy Saturday of the warrant filed in court, citing the ongoing investigation.