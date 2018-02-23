Meck Co detention officer charged with embezzlement

- A Mecklenburg County detention officer is facing charges after police say he used a county issued credit card for personal expenses.

Jason Kersey, 29, is charged with embezzlement, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. A Mecklenburg County detention officer, Kersey was issued a Mecklenburg County Travel Procurement Card for travel related expenses on Dec. 28, 2017 for upcoming training.

An investigation revealed Kersey had used the county issued card for personal expenses, police said.

Kersey was arrested Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.