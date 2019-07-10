< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story417402426" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417402426" data-article-version="1.0">Mecklenburg County residents protest rate hike proposed by Piedmont Natural Gas</h1>
</header> 10 2019 07:18PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417402426_417402791_190538",video:"583057",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dozens%2520gathered%2520outside%2520the%2520Mecklenburg%2520County%2520Courthouse%2520on%2520Wednesday%252C%2520protesting%2520the%2520rate%2520increase%2520proposed%2520by%2520Piedmont%2520Natural%2520Gas.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rate_hike_p_583057_1800.mp4?Expires=1657408720&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fIqor5v5GS23lGzaO8ykgyy0OwE",eventLabel:"Mecklenburg%20County%20residents%20protest%20rate%20hike%20proposed%20by%20Piedmont%20Natural%20Gas-417402791",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmecklenburg-county-residents-protest-rate-hike-proposed-by-piedmont-natural-gas"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jenyne.donaldson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-residents-protest-rate-hike-proposed-by-piedmont-natural-gas">Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417402426"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:18PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417402426-417402776" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417402426" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Dozens gathered outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Wednesday, protesting the rate increase proposed by Piedmont Natural Gas.</p> <p>The crowd gathered around 5 p.m., just two hours before the North Carolina Utilities Commission held a public meeting about the proposed increase.</p> <p>The nine percent increase Piedmont proposed would add more than $80 million to the company’s annual revenue and cost an average gas customer about an additional $6 per month.</p> <p>Climate activist Jerome Wagner with '350 Charlotte' told FOX 46 that their group believes any investments in natural gas infrastructure are wrong and that the additional monies should be invested in renewable energy.</p> <p>Wagner said maintenance and safe operations are necessary but money from the increase should not be used to expand pipe lines and gas facilities.</p> <p>“I think that actually Duke that owns Piedmont Natural Gas is in a perfect position to help lead us to renewable energy. They have a renewable energy business, they could help manage the overall transition between Piedmont and that renewable resources and in the meanwhile, they can make sure that the natural gas systems are maintained for the future,” said Wagner.</p> <p>Although the rate hikes aren’t steep Wagner said they are enough to hurt low income families and people on fixed incomes.</p> <p><strong>Statement from Piedmont Natural Gas: </strong></p> <p><em>We focus on delivering reliable natural gas service safely to our customers every day. We are asking the utilities commission for a general rate review to support growth in North Carolina, meet required federal safety and security standards, and continue to maintain the reliability our customers depend on. It’s our first general rate request in six years, and the increase would be less than the rate of inflation since 2013 and less than what customers were paying in 2008. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/steak-n-shake-shooting-suspect-convicted-for-role-in-2011-murder-was-out-on-parole" title="Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole" data-articleId="417380004" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4 class="headline">Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The man who shot and killed an employee at a south Charlotte Steak 'n Shake was out on probation for his role in another deadly crime, court records show. </p><p>Doh and his co-defendant Nicholas Wright met the teen online, court src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The man who shot and killed an employee at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake was out on probation for his role in another deadly crime, court records show. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man who shot and killed an employee at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake was out on probation for his role in another deadly crime, court records show. </p><p>Eddie Doh was released from prison in January after serving more than seven years for his role in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson back in 2011.</p><p>Doh and his co-defendant Nicholas Wright met the teen online, court records show. records show. She was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the home where the three had met up.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/community-calls-steak-n-shake-employee-killed-in-armed-robbery-a-hero" title="Community calls Steak 'n Shake employee killed in armed robbery a hero" data-articleId="417388666" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4 class="headline">Community calls Steak 'n Shake employee killed in armed robbery a hero</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">Brandon Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A Steak 'n Shake employee shot and killed by an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday is being hailed a hero. </p><p>A day after Darnell Harris was murdered, a small memorial showed up outside the building. Stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and his picture all sit outside the restaurant where he worked. Employees from a nearby Popeyes even brought over food to staff. </p><p>According to police, 30-year-old Eddie Doh shot and killed Harris. Police say he also shot and injured a customer, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr. </p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/carolina-waterfowl-rescue-in-need-of-donations" title="Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations" data-articleId="417386954" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4 class="headline">Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is turning to the community to help rehabilitate and care for the animals they nurse back to health. The nonprofit is in dire need of donations, and they’re asking you to help get results. </p><p>“We are a nonprofit. We are not federally funded in any way. So we work solely on donations which is a big part of what we need every day to operate and help these animals out," said Julie Brown, who works with the rescue. </p><p>The organization rescues and rehabilitates wildlife as well as domestic animals.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-residents-protest-rate-hike-proposed-by-piedmont-natural-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_20190710231842"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mecklenburg County residents protest rate hike proposed by Piedmont Natural Gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/steak-n-shake-shooting-suspect-convicted-for-role-in-2011-murder-was-out-on-parole"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_20190710223757"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-calls-steak-n-shake-employee-killed-in-armed-robbery-a-hero"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_7510466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_20190710212221"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community calls Steak ‘n Shake employee killed in armed robbery a hero</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/carolina-waterfowl-rescue-in-need-of-donations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_20190710213007"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/steak-n-shake-shooting-suspect-convicted-for-role-in-2011-murder-was-out-on-parole" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-calls-steak-n-shake-employee-killed-in-armed-robbery-a-hero" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_7510466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_7510466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_7510466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_7510466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Memorial_set_up_in_honor_of_slain_Steak__0_7510466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community calls Steak ‘n Shake employee killed in armed robbery a hero</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/carolina-waterfowl-rescue-in-need-of-donations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getting_Results_for_our_feathered_friend_0_7510474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lifeguards-rescue-drowning-teen-at-north-charlotte-ymca" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/VO%20YMCA%20DROWNING.00_00_02_20.Still001_1562791555083.jpg_7509654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/VO%20YMCA%20DROWNING.00_00_02_20.Still001_1562791555083.jpg_7509654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/VO%20YMCA%20DROWNING.00_00_02_20.Still001_1562791555083.jpg_7509654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/VO%20YMCA%20DROWNING.00_00_02_20.Still001_1562791555083.jpg_7509654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/VO%20YMCA%20DROWNING.00_00_02_20.Still001_1562791555083.jpg_7509654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;teen&#x20;was&#x20;rescued&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Keith&#x20;Family&#x20;YMCA&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;began&#x20;drowning&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;outdoor&#x20;pool&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;WJZY&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lifeguards rescue drowning teen at north Charlotte YMCA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-allegedly-threw-live-snake-at-driver-during-carjacking-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20throws%20snake%20at%20driver_1562783613794.png_7506552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20throws%20snake%20at%20driver_1562783613794.png_7506552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20throws%20snake%20at%20driver_1562783613794.png_7506552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20throws%20snake%20at%20driver_1562783613794.png_7506552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20throws%20snake%20at%20driver_1562783613794.png_7506552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x2c;&#x20;Hilmary&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Moreno-Berrios&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;snake&#x20;she&#x20;used&#x20;to&#x20;steal&#x20;a&#x20;car&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Greenville&#x20;Police&#x20;Dept&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman allegedly threw live snake at driver during carjacking, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 