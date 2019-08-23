< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 23 2019 05:58PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 06:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 07:56PM EDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425334988-425355575" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425334988" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - There will soon be new rules when it comes to how police shootings in Mecklenburg County are investigated.</p> <p>Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merrieweather announced Friday that there will be independent investigations conducted for future officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death. </p> <p>CMPD did not respond to a request for comment.</p> <p>The announcement comes a week after Merriweather <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/officer-wende-kerl-will-not-face-charges-after-fatal-burger-king-shooting">cleared </a>CMPD officer Wende Kerl in the fatal shooting of <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/family-of-man-shot-killed-by-cmpd-officer-says-he-died-following-police-orders">Danquirs Franklin</a>. </p> <p>Merriweather says future officer-involved shootings will be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. That is a procedure followed by every law enforcement agency in Mecklenburg County, the DA said, except CMPD, which investigates itself.</p> <p>"CMPD has conducted professional and extraordinarily thorough investigations of shootings involving the department's officers, and the District Attorney's Office has been confident in the integrity of those investigations," said Merriweather. "Nevertheless, just as we counsel our prosecutors and staff against the appearance of a conflict of interest, we must do what we can to ensure we avoid perceived conflict in these investigations whenever possible. The criminal justice system cannot - and should not - function without public confidence."</p> <p>Merriweather was appointed in 2017, a year after the violent Charlotte riots that were sparked by the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Police were cleared in that shooting as well. At the time, Merriweather said there needs to be transparency in charging decisions.</p> <p>The DA plans to meet next week with the Citizens Review Board, which recommended independent investigations of officer-involved shootings.</p> <p>The announcement was praised by Safe Coalition NC, a group that advocates for trust and accountability in law enforcement.</p> <p>"Thank you @Merriweather4DA," the group tweeted out. "This ends the day of @CMPD investigating themselves. Big win for transparency & ehtics in Mecklenburg County."</p> <p>SBI, the state-level law enforcement agency, investigates officer-involved shootings at the request of police chiefs, sheriffs or district attorneys. </p> <p>"Agency heads are meeting next week with the DA to discuss operationally how this agreement will work," said SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube. </p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story425334988 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading Mecklenburg DA calls for independent investigations into police shootings More Local News Stories

NTSB releases preliminary report on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 23 2019 03:12PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 05:54PM EDT

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday detailing the circumstances that led to a fiery plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family. 

The preliminary report, which is not final, appears to indicate the plane may have been traveling too fast for the amount of landing space at the airport in Elizabethton, T.N., which a FOX 46 investigation first reported. 

According to the NTSB, the plane's takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport, and the flight to Elizabethton Municipal Airport, were routine. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NTSB releases preliminary report on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday detailing the circumstances that led to a fiery plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family. </p><p>The preliminary report , which is not final, appears to indicate the plane may have been traveling too fast for the amount of landing space at the airport in Elizabethton, T.N., which a FOX 46 investigation first reported. </p><p>According to the NTSB, the plane's takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport, and the flight to Elizabethton Municipal Airport, were routine. When the 2015 Cessna Citation Latitude jet approached the small airport, the crew announced their intentions to land on the runway. The airport's surveillance video then captured the moments that led up to the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/steele-creek-neighbors-want-to-see-changes-to-road" title="Steele Creek neighbors want to see changes to 'dangerous' road" data-articleId="425207169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Neighbors in one Steele Creek say something should be done about a street they say is dangerous." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steele Creek neighbors want to see changes to 'dangerous' road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Neighbors in one Steele Creek say something should be done about a street they say is dangerous. </p><p>One of the only street lamps on Youngblood Road in south Charlotte is still sticking out at an angle after someone crashed into it, and people who live there say it's a sign of a larger issue.</p><p>“I find myself looking back and forth a lot, and just gunning it to get out there,” said Claudia Lake. She lives off of Youngblood Road. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-carjacked-in-mall-parking-lot-police-track-suspects-using-car-s-gps" title="Woman carjacked in mall parking lot; police track suspects using car's GPS" data-articleId="425197423" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two men have been arrested by CMPD for a carjacking that happened at a Shelby mall. Detectives were able to track the car down thanks to the GPS signal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman carjacked in mall parking lot; police track suspects using car's GPS</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men have been arrested by CMPD for a carjacking that happened at a Shelby mall. Detectives were able to track the car down thanks to the GPS signal.</p><p>The victim’s family said she was rattled when two men approached her and demanded her keys. When she didn’t move fast enough, they showed her their gun. But even in the face of danger, she didn’t give up so easy, and demanded her wallet back.</p><p>“They have guns so be careful!” said the woman to 911 operators.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-da-calls-for-independent-investigations-into-police-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/merriweather_1566604564609_7613486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="merriweather_1566604564609.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mecklenburg DA calls for independent investigations into police shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-rescued-after-falling-into-septic-tank-lying-in-raw-sewage-for-days-officials-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials said they rescued an Oregon woman who fell into a septic tank, lied in raw sewage, and was stuck for multiple days. (Photo Credit: Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 via Facebook)" title="68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o THUMB_1566583357437.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman rescued after falling into septic tank, lying in raw sewage for days, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-share-first-dance-with-very-good-dog-in-adorable-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wedding_1566569175782-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds share first dance with very good dog in adorable video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-warns-of-deadly-drug-resistant-salmonella-after-more-than-250-people-develop-illness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Salmonella bacteria responsible for salmonella is shown under optical microscopy X 1000. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Salmonella strain getty_1566560019794.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> 