Courtesy: Mecklenburg EMS Courtesy: Mecklenburg EMS

- Two EMTs with Mecklenburg EMS took a moment out of their day to serenade a patient at Atrium Health.

"Our Non-Emergency Team (NET) does great work. Recently, one of our patients noticed an Atrium Health musical provider. The patient asked if a tune could be played to brighten her mood," Mecklenburg EMS tweeed on Thursday.

What she didn't expect was EMT Walcott's amazing musical skills.