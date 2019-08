- Some Charlotte residents say they're becoming numb as the homicide rate continues to climb in the Queen City. The 68th murder of the year took place during rush hour, in broad daylight on Wednesday.

That officer was cleared by the District Attorney's Office. "It's normal to me now," neighbor Shaina Godfrey said. "It always happens. It's nothing new."

A woman was seen sobbing on the ground on West Boulevard. She tells FOX 46 her cousin, who police have identified as 34-year-old Antonio Kirkpatrick, was the man gunned down. Not wanting to talk on camera, she says she's left wondering how she and her family will ever be okay, and neighbors were left asking themselves if they were going to feel safe again.

"It's really sad because this is close to home and it happened in broad daylight and children and a lot of people walk around here to go to the store," one woman told FOX 46.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, and for whatever reason, the suspect pulled the trigger, killing a man right outside of the strip mall.

"The concerning thing is there's a lot of potential for innocent victims to be injured," Major Allen Rutledge with CMPD said.

The location of the shooting, which happened near Remount Road, isn't new to crime scene tape and police cruisers. Just across the street in January, an officer shot and killed an armed robbery suspect after he charged him with a knife.

Many of the onlookers are hoping tomorrow will be better, and that scenes like this will be a thing of the past.

"Our children are witnessing all this and our children don't deserve to live in a world where they have to be scared of shootings or whatever."

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and are continuing to investigate the shooting,