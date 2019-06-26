A possible solution for the teacher shortage in North Carolina is in sight thanks to a new bill proposed by state lawmakers.

The bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired into high need schools and earn a similar salary to entry level teachers without jeopardizing retirement benefits.

“This will be something great for kids,” Sheila Walker says. “Getting teachers in there and retaining teachers is a big thing and that would be great because now you have teachers that have taught and have that experience.”