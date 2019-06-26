This is a breaking story, check back with FOX 46 for updates on this story.
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:06PM EDT
Some kind-hearted officers with the Lowell Police rescued a baby deer caught in a woman's wheel well.
In a Facebook post , the police department responded after a neighbor called about a fawn stuck in her car.
Police were able to free the fawn and let her cool off in a patrol car while waiting on Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.
Posted Jun 26 2019 07:08PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 07:12PM EDT
A possible solution for the teacher shortage in North Carolina is in sight thanks to a new bill proposed by state lawmakers.
The bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired into high need schools and earn a similar salary to entry level teachers without jeopardizing retirement benefits.
“This will be something great for kids,” Sheila Walker says. “Getting teachers in there and retaining teachers is a big thing and that would be great because now you have teachers that have taught and have that experience.”
Posted Jun 26 2019 05:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 06:04PM EDT
FOX 46 is working to get results for a north Charlotte neighborhood where a recycling program is causing a big stink.
You've probably seen the green clothing donation bins in and around Charlotte. The company behind them claims it’s a recycling program for shoes and clothes, but the one located at the corner of Brookshire Boulevard and Nelson Avenue looks more like a dump.
The items that are supposed to be in the bin are littered on the ground. You'll also find old electronics, furniture and toys dumped like trash.