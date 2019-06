- Three people were shot in east Charlotte within minutes of each other, according to Medic.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers responded to incidents on Holly Hill Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Hickory Grove Road for reports of shots fired.

CMPD says it appears the shooting took place in Holly Hill Road, and that no suspects are in custody at this time.

LIVE FROM THE SCENE

This is a breaking story, check back with FOX 46 for updates on this story.