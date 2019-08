- There’s nothing quite like the nose of a trained dog. On National Dog Day, FOX 46 is introducing you to some of the four-legged heroes that keep the Charlotte Airport safe.

Aron is one of the K9s on the frontlines. He’s 5-years-old and works with TSA Security Specialist Donald Rizzo.

“He's got a great nose and loves to work,” said Rizzo. “I’m proud to have him as my partner.”

Aron sniffs to keep Charlotte Douglas safe.

“Some people may not know what the dog is searching for, but it also helps give passengers another sense of safety and security,” said Rizzo. “The checkpoint is one of our main focuses.”

The two are just one of several teams working the terminal navigating the crowds checking for explosives.

Last year, 46 million flyers passed through the airport. The passenger screening canines add an extra layer of security.

“We know terrorists are still interested in bringing down planes, and they'll do that with explosives,” said Sari Koshetz with TSA.

“It’s important if you miss dope off the interstate that's one thing but if you miss explosives lives can be on the line so it's a really important job," CMPD officer Chad Paxton said.

Paxton works with Bruna. She's 7.

“We do a lot of training around cargo and the airport."

The training pays off, and these four legged heroes love their jobs.

"Anytime he's out here searching or sniffing it's play time,” Rizzo said.

He thrives to come to work and wants to do his job, but remember, if you see the working dogs in airport, while you may be tempted to, do not pet them. Their handlers say they are working.