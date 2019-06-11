< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized
Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation
Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home
More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues

Most Recent Stories

Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized
Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/members-of-gastonia-search-team-who-found-maddox-ritch-recognized">Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mom-shares-story-of-how-son-s-overdose-saved-man-s-life-through-organ-donation"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mom-shares-story-of-how-son-s-overdose-saved-man-s-life-through-organ-donation">Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/hickory-man-devastated-after-tree-from-another-property-crushes-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/hickory-man-devastated-after-tree-from-another-property-crushes-home">Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/more-equipment-being-brought-in-as-search-for-teen-swimmer-continues"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/more-equipment-being-brought-in-as-search-for-teen-swimmer-continues">More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/members-of-gastonia-search-team-who-found-maddox-ritch-recognized">Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mom-shares-story-of-how-son-s-overdose-saved-man-s-life-through-organ-donation">Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation</a></li> <li><a Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home
More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues
Cramerton neighbors return home to muddy mess
Mark Carver released from prison 8 years after murder conviction Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/members-of-gastonia-search-team-who-found-maddox-ritch-recognized" addthis:title="Members of Gastonia search team who found Maddox Ritch recognized"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412158159.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412158159");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412158159_412159645_144910"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412158159_412159645_144910";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412159645","video":"573629","title":"Members%20of%20Gastonia%20search%20team%20who%20found%20Maddox%20Ritch%20recognized","caption":"Members%20of%20the%20Gastonia%20search%20team%20that%20found%20Maddox%20Ritch%E2%80%99s%20body%20were%20honored%20at%20a%20ceremony%20Tuesday.%20The%20Civil%20Air%20Patrol%20Gastonia%20Composite%20Squadron%20were%20awarded%20the%20%E2%80%9Cfind%20ribbon.%E2%80%9D","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FMembers_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FMembers_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_found_Maddox_573629_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654916769%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdYRKhIg2WNrb0hLj4BSB6c8W1Fs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmembers-of-gastonia-search-team-who-found-maddox-ritch-recognized"}},"createDate":"Jun 11 2019 11:06PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412158159_412159645_144910",video:"573629",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Members%2520of%2520the%2520Gastonia%2520search%2520team%2520that%2520found%2520Maddox%2520Ritch%25E2%2580%2599s%2520body%2520were%2520honored%2520at%2520a%2520ceremony%2520Tuesday.%2520The%2520Civil%2520Air%2520Patrol%2520Gastonia%2520Composite%2520Squadron%2520were%2520awarded%2520the%2520%25E2%2580%259Cfind%2520ribbon.%25E2%2580%259D",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_found_Maddox_573629_1800.mp4?Expires=1654916769&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dYRKhIg2WNrb0hLj4BSB6c8W1Fs",eventLabel:"Members%20of%20Gastonia%20search%20team%20who%20found%20Maddox%20Ritch%20recognized-412159645",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmembers-of-gastonia-search-team-who-found-maddox-ritch-recognized"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted Jun 11 2019 10:56PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 11 2019 11:06PM EDT

Updated Jun 11 2019 11:29PM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412158159-412159630" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Members_of_Gastonia_search_team_who_foun_0_7385745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412158159" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Members of the Gastonia search team that found Maddox Ritch’s body were honored at a ceremony Tuesday. The Civil Air Patrol Gastonia Composite Squadron were awarded the “find ribbon.”</p> <p>The six-year-old’s body was discovered in a Gaston County creek in September in <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-maddox-ritch-was-in-rankin-lake-park-before-disappearance" target="_blank">Rankin Lake Park</a>. Some of the cadets who joined the exhaustive search were teenagers and their parents.</p> <p>“It was very close and personal to all of us,” said 1st Lt. Carey Head. “It’s not often we participate in a search mission so close to home.”</p> <p>Head was recognized along with his son. He says his family has been to Rankin Lake Park many times, but when the state called his team members to join the search, they were looking off the beaten trail in unfamiliar territory.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/body-found-in-long-creek-is-that-of-maddox-ritch-me-confirms" target="_blank">Body found in Gastonia positively identified as Maddox Ritch</a></strong></p> <p>“We were going to places we had never been before.”</p> <p>The autopsy for the autistic child reads, “the likely cause of death is drowning.” No criminal charges were filed.</p> <p>Members hope their efforts brought the Ritch family closure but say they will always remember the search, wearing the “find ribbon” on their uniform.</p> <p>“I’m sorry for their loss and I’m happy we were able to help in any way that we could,” said 1st Lt. Cade Caudle.</p> <p>Those honored include:</p> <ul> <li>1st Lt. Derk Beutler </li> <li>1st Lt. Carey Head Major Michael Bramlet</li> <li>1st Lt. Alison Caudle</li> <li>1st Lt. Sue Beutler</li> <li>SM Ben Lakey</li> <li>Lt. Col. Jerry Oxendine</li> <li>Cpt. Donna Parker</li> <li>C/CMSgt. Catalina Ziegler</li> <li>C/CMSgt. Will Smith</li> <li>C/1Lt. Cade Caudle</li> <li>C/TSgt Blake Click</li> <li>C/Cpt. Anthony DiPasquale</li> <li>C/1Lt. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mom-shares-story-of-how-son-s-overdose-saved-man-s-life-through-organ-donation" title="Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Cleveland County man who overdosed and died from opioid addiction saved another life by donating his organs and the recipient of his heart wrote a letter to the man's mother." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Cleveland County man who overdosed and died from opioid addiction saved another life by donating his organs and the recipient of his heart wrote a letter to the man's mother.</p><p>"My life is forever changed," Jonathan Ledbetter's mother Jane Ledbetter read from a note sent from the organ recipient.</p><p>The heart recipient, for now, is annonymous but is giving thanks to the Ledbetter Family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hickory-man-devastated-after-tree-from-another-property-crushes-home" title="Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Hickory man is devastated after a tree came crashing into his home as storms rolled through the area this week. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Hickory man is devastated after a tree came crashing into his home as storms rolled through the area this week. </p><p>It's a house that has been a part of Raymond Johnson’s life for the last forty years, and if you go right past the kitchen, you'll see why he can't live in it at the moment. What was a bedroom is now a pile of debris. </p><p>“I had all my family photographs, documents for my mother,” Johnson said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/more-equipment-being-brought-in-as-search-for-teen-swimmer-continues" title="More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rescuers are doing everything they can to find a 14-year-old who vanished on the South Fork River on Monday. He went out swimming with a friend and didn't make it back." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rescuers are doing everything they can to find a 14-year-old who vanished on the South Fork River on Monday. He went out swimming with a friend and didn't make it back.</p><p>At one time there were more than 50 rescuers here searching for that boy, but with darkness that set in Tuesday night, the search has been scaled back. Conditions are so rough out on the river, even rescuers had a difficult time.</p><p>The relief that came after rescuing one teenage boy who spent the night stuck on an island in the South Fork River was short lived as rescuers quickly discovered the boy’s friend, 14-year-old Ethan Britt, was also missing .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mom-shares-story-of-how-son-s-overdose-saved-man-s-life-through-organ-donation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mom_discovers_son_who_overdosed_saved_ma_0_7385933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom shares story of how son's overdose saved man's life through organ donation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hickory-man-devastated-after-tree-from-another-property-crushes-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Hickory_man_devastated_after_tree_from_a_0_7385686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hickory man devastated after tree from another property crushes home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/more-equipment-being-brought-in-as-search-for-teen-swimmer-continues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/More_equipment_being_brought_in_as_searc_0_7385683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More equipment being brought in as search for teen swimmer continues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cramerton-neighbors-return-home-to-muddy-mess" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Homeowners_along_Catawba_River_return_to_0_7384544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Homeowners_along_Catawba_River_return_to_0_7384544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Homeowners_along_Catawba_River_return_to_0_7384544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Homeowners_along_Catawba_River_return_to_0_7384544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Homeowners_along_Catawba_River_return_to_0_7384544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cramerton neighbors return home to muddy mess</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mark-carver-convicted-of-murder-released-from-prison-after-a-decade" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mark_Carver_released_from_prison_8_years_0_7385810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mark_Carver_released_from_prison_8_years_0_7385810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mark_Carver_released_from_prison_8_years_0_7385810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mark_Carver_released_from_prison_8_years_0_7385810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Mark_Carver_released_from_prison_8_years_0_7385810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mark Carver released from prison 8 years after murder conviction</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 