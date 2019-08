- Officials at Clover High School kept fans safe from more than just the severe weather Friday night.

After a rain delay of about an hour, fans were finally let in to Memorial Stadium in Clover and for the first time, fans were scanned with metal detectors before taking their seats.

Metal detectors are often discussed for safety in schools, but this is a first for the Clover school district. They'll be at Memorial Stadium for every home football game.

Also new this year is a clear bag policy. Purses, backpacks, and coolers are not allowed inside.

The Clover High School principal says the goal of these new security measures is to ensure the safest venue for students and their families.

The plan was put into action after a meeting between the district and Clover Police.

Fans didn't seem to mind the increased security, saying it gives them more piece of mind at the game.

With this security being new this year, the district admits there will be some growing pains but they plan to fine tune any issues throughout the football season.