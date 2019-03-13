< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmexican-national-arrested-for-trafficking-marijuana-in-fedex-scheme-police-say width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mexican National arrested for trafficking marijuana in FedEx scheme, police say

Photos: Rowan County, North Carolina <div id="relatedHeadlines-394588298" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Mexican National illegally in the United States for 25 years has been arrested by federal, state and local authorities for trafficking marijuana through a scheme using FedEx to transport marijuana across state lines from California to North Carolina. </p><p>On Tuesday, March 12, the Concord Police Department was alerted to a FedEx package destined for 1174 Tammy’s Park Road in Salisbury. A police K-9 trained in narcotics detection alerted to the presence of narcotics emanating from the package. </p><p>Authorities said a search warrant was obtained that led to the discovery of 20 one-pound vacuum sealed bags of marijuana along with packing material. Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Concord Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations subsequently delivered the package to the Tammy’s Park Road address. </p><p>The package was secured by a man inside the home and placed inside the mobile home. The occupant, Yoshio Avila-Munoz, 37, left the residence in a vehicle and was stopped at a convenient store in Faith, North Carolina. The man was taken back to the home and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant, recovered the package and searched the mobile home. </p><p>Investigators found evidence of prior package deliveries from California, one handgun, one shotgun, two rifles, methamphetamine, and an additional amount of marijuana. The value of the drugs seized was approximately $60,000, they said. </p><p>It was determined that an immigration detainer had been filed against Avila-Munoz in 2004 in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and he had evaded arrest. </p><p>Avila-Munoz was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances. Bond was set at $1,000,000. 