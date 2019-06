- A Davidson restaurant has paid thousands in back wages and liquidated damages to multiple employees for violating the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

North Harbor Club LLC has paid a total of $16,859 to 18 employees after investigators found that the restaurant violated wage requirements when they deducted a portion of the employees' pay to purchase uniforms. This action caused the workers' hourly wages to dip below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Investigators also found the employer failed to pay one hourly employee overtime for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, due to the employer failing to combine the hours from shifts the employee worked as a busser and a food runner.

“Employers must understand their responsibilities and pay employees all of the wages they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour District Director Richard Blaylock in a written statement, released on Friday. “The U.S. Department of Labor encourages all employers to reach out to their local Wage and Hour Division office for information about how to comply and avoid violations.”