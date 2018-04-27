Two charged with murder, kidnapping in death of missing Charlotte woman

- A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the body of a Charlotte woman was found early Friday morning after she was reported missing by her family nearly two weeks ago.

Alexus Fraley, 21, was found at 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 27 in an abandoned structure in the 9300 block of Dixie River Road in west Charlotte, police said.

here is the abandoned building police say Fraley's body was found in NW Charlotte @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/RfGR3CrEIZ — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) April 27, 2018

Richard Jordan Jr., 38, and Ashley Helms, 24, have both been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with this case. Helms is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fraley was last seen by family around 5 a.m. Friday, April 13 in the 800 block of Eaglewood Drive. Family told police she had not been heard from since that morning and they were concerned for her safety.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had sent out another alert on Thursday, April 26 regarding her disappearance, warning the public that she could be in danger.

Jordan Jr. was taken into custody by CMPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at a home in the 8800 block of Eaglewind Drive on Friday. He has a lengthy criminal history including being arrested in the past for murder, robbery, and possession of cocaine. Police said Fraley and Jordan knew each other. Helms was taken into custody in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Friday afternoon.

