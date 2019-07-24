< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Missing Canadian men now considered suspects in killings of couple, other man, police reveal Jul 24 2019 10:40AM Posted Jul 24 2019 06:17AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 24 2019 10:40AM EDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 10:41AM EDT url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/RCMP_suspects%20in%20killings_072419_1563963780251.jpg_7543924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419946322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are now considered suspects in the killings of three people across British Columbia. (RCMP) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/RCMP_suspects%20in%20killings_072419_1563963780251.jpg_7543924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419946322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="RCMP_suspects in killings_072419_1563963780251.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/chynna-deese-lucas-fowler_1563963905007_7543925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419946322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="chynna-deese-lucas-fowler_1563963905007.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Dease_Lake_1563963973703_7543926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419946322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dease_Lake_1563963973703.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419946322-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/RCMP_suspects%20in%20killings_072419_1563963780251.jpg_7543924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are now considered suspects in the killings of three people across British Columbia. (RCMP)" title="RCMP_suspects in killings_072419_1563963780251.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kam" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kam</span> McLeod and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bryer" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bryer</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Schmegelsky" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Schmegelsky</span> are now considered suspects in the killings of three people across British Columbia. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="RCMP" data-wsc-lang="en_US">RCMP</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/chynna-deese-lucas-fowler_1563963905007_7543925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chynna Deese, 24, of North Carolina, and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, of Australia were murdered in British Columbia, Canada last Sunday or Monday. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) " title="chynna-deese-lucas-fowler_1563963905007.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Chynna" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Chynna</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Deese" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Deese</span>, 24, of North Carolina, and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, of Australia were murdered in British Columbia, Canada last Sunday or Monday. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Dease_Lake_1563963973703_7543926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A sketch of the unidentified man who was found dead a little over a mile from the burnt-out camper belonging to the tow teenagers. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)" title="Dease_Lake_1563963973703.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A sketch of the unidentified man who was found dead a little over a mile from the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="burnt-out" data-wsc-lang="en_US">burnt-out</span> camper belonging to the tow teenagers. (RCMP)" title="RCMP_suspects in killings_072419_1563963780251.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/chynna-deese-lucas-fowler_1563963905007_7543925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chynna Deese, 24, of North Carolina, and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, of Australia were murdered in British Columbia, Canada last Sunday or Monday. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) " title="chynna-deese-lucas-fowler_1563963905007.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Dease_Lake_1563963973703_7543926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A sketch of the unidentified man who was found dead a little over a mile from the burnt-out camper belonging to the tow teenagers. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)" title="Dease_Lake_1563963973703.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/missing-canadian-men-now-considered-suspects-in-killings-of-couple-other-man-police-reveal" data-title="Missing men considered suspects in couple's murder" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/missing-canadian-men-now-considered-suspects-in-killings-of-couple-other-man-police-reveal" addthis:title="Missing men considered suspects in couple's murder" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/missing-canadian-men-now-considered-suspects-in-killings-of-couple-other-man-police-reveal";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419946322" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - Two men reported missing in northern British Columbia after their burning truck was discovered last week are now considered suspects in the killings of a North Carolina woman, her Australian boyfriend, and a third unidentified man who was discovered not far from their vehicle, Canadian authorities revealed Tuesday in a dramatic twist.</p> <p>The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a news conference that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, from Port Alberni, British Columbia, are the main suspects in the slayings of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, who were discovered shot to death on July 15 along the side of the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, British Columbia.</p> <p>"Our focus, right now, is to locate these two individuals," RCMP assistant commissioner Kevin Hackett told reporters.</p> <p><strong>REALTED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-australian-boyfriend-murdered-along-remote-canadian-highway">Charlotte woman, Australian boyfriend murdered along remote Canadian highway</a></strong></p> <p>RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the pair have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan, and are believed to still be traveling in a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4. Shoihet did not have a possible destination for the pair but warned they are believed to be dangerous.</p> <p>"If you see them, do not approach," she said.</p> <p>Shoihet said that authorities were now able to identify the two teenagers are suspects based on new leads developed by investigators but did not disclose details.</p> <p>"This investigation is very complex and very evolving," she said.</p> <p>McLeod is described as six-foot-four, 169 pounds with dark hair and facial hair, and brown eyes. The RCMP said that Schmegelsky is described as six-foot-four and 169 pounds with sandy hair.</p> <p>Authorities had originally said the pair were traveling to Whitehorse in the Yukon to look for work and had not been in contact with their families for the past few days, police said.</p> <p>Both were traveling in a red and gray Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper that was discovered the following day on fire south of the Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37, about 31 miles south of Dease Lake. Police said it was not clear why they returned to British Columbia and were driving south.</p> <p>Authorities released a sketch of the deceased man and asked for the public's help in identifying him. He is described as in his 50s and 60s with a heavy build with a grey beard and grey hair.</p> <p>While authorities were investigating the burning truck Friday they discovered a body at a nearby highway pullout. RCMP said that officials were still working to identify the male remains.</p> <p>The incident came just a few days after the bodies of a young couple were discovered on the side of a highway in northern British Columbia, roughly 292 miles away from where the body was discovered Friday.</p> <p>The RCMP said that 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were shot to death before their bodies were discovered on the side of the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs on July 15. The couple is believed to have been killed that day or the day prior.</p> <p>Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler were traveling in a 1986 blue Chevrolet van with Alberta license plates that Fowler had fixed up for the planned through trip Canada before they were killed near Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination. The van is believed to have broken down on July 14 along the Alaskan Highway south of the tourist hotspot.</p> <p>On Monday, authorities released surveillance video of the couple at a gas station in Fort Nelson on July 13, which shows the pair arriving in the van and staying at the facility for about 17 minutes before leaving.</p> <p>The RCMP also released a composite sketch of a man who was seen talking to the couple in the evening of July 14 along Highway 97, the road where the couple's bodies would be discovered the next day. The man is described as having darker skin with dark hair, standing shorter than 6ft 3in Lucas, with a possible beard or glasses. More Local News Stories

Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder

By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted Jul 26 2019 09:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 10:39PM EDT

The search is intensifying in Canada for the two teens accused of shooting and killing a Charlotte native and her boyfriend.

Chynna Deese and her boyfriend were found shot and killed along a remote Canadian road on July 15.

In the new surveillance video, released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Friday, the two teen suspects are seen roaming around a Canadian store on July 21. src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police release new video of murder suspects" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search is intensifying in Canada for the two teens accused of shooting and killing a Charlotte native and her boyfriend.</p><p>Chynna Deese and her boyfriend were found shot and killed along a remote Canadian road on July 15.</p><p>In the new surveillance video, released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Friday, the two teen suspects are seen roaming around a Canadian store on July 21. They casually walk out the front door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/swat-situation-in-parking-deck-at-carolinas-medical-center" title="SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck" data-articleId="420515755" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The SWAT situation at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center ended with one person shot inside a car and pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers negotiated for over three hours with a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a car in the parking deck at Atrium Health Friday night in the Dilworth neighborhood.</p><p>Deputy Chief Gerrell Smith told Fox46 Charlotte there was no threat to the public during the contained negotiations. He said one shot was fired inside the car and the only person inside the car was found dead. Along with SWAT and Charlotte Fire, the Crisis Response Team also assisted. </p><p>"Words cannot express the professionalism these officers showed in speaking to this individual, but its the same thing they do every day," said Deputy Chief Smith. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/no-public-parking-sign-plaza-midwood-charlotte-nc" title="'No Public Parking' sign in Plaza Midwood 'blight' on community, official says" data-articleId="420503395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'No Public Parking' sign raising eyebrows in Plaza Midwood" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'No Public Parking' sign in Plaza Midwood 'blight' on community, official says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - There’s a new neighbor in Plaza Midwood, and people aren’t happy about it. Featured Videos

Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder

Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple

Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds

Arby's plans to bring 'the meats' to viral 'Storm Area 51' raid (Photo Courtesy: Gibson Miller)" title="THUMB SKIN CANCER_1564190081509.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A customer shops for produce at a Whole Foods Market. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="whole foods produce_1564189832984.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/arbys-plans-to-bring-the-meats-to-viral-storm-area-51-raid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An alien figure is shown alongside an image of the front of an Arby's restaurant in file photos. Most Recent

Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple

Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds

Arby's plans to bring 'the meats' to viral 'Storm Area 51' raid

Indiana man falls down volcano during honeymoon, survives

SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gibson&#x20;Miller&#x2c;&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;recovering&#x20;from&#x20;skin&#x20;cancer&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;face&#x20;after&#x20;she&#x20;initially&#x20;thought&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;a&#x20;pimple&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Gibson&#x20;Miller&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;customer&#x20;shops&#x20;for&#x20;produce&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Whole&#x20;Foods&#x20;Market&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/arbys-plans-to-bring-the-meats-to-viral-storm-area-51-raid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;alien&#x20;figure&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;Arby&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x20;in&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arby's plans to bring 'the meats' to viral ‘Storm Area 51' raid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/indiana-man-falls-down-volcano-during-honeymoon-survives" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clay&#x20;Chastain&#x2c;&#x20;honeymooning&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;Acaimie&#x20;in&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Kitts&#x2c;&#x20;went&#x20;hiking&#x20;on&#x20;dormant&#x20;volcano&#x20;Mount&#x20;Liamuiga&#x20;and&#x20;fell&#x20;inside&#x20;while&#x20;attempting&#x20;to&#x20;get&#x20;a&#x20;closer&#x20;look&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Clay&#x20;Chastain&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana man falls down volcano during honeymoon, survives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/swat-situation-in-parking-deck-at-carolinas-medical-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 