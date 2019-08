A missing Fayetteville toddler has been found safe in Texas and her mother has been arrested in Louisiana, police say. (Fayetteville PD)

- A Fayetteville toddler who went missing last month after her mother violated a custody order has been located safely in Texas, according to authorities.

Aubriana Recinos, 4, was considered to be in danger after her mother, 23-year-old Carmen Lowe, traveled to New Jersey as well as Louisiana after leaving North Carolina together.

During the investigation Fayetteville detectives were able to locate Lowe and obtain a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody in New Orleans on Thursday. Recinos was found safe by authorities a day later in Lewisville, Texas.

The police say Recinos was found in a home that the FBI had been previously investigating for a large-scale human trafficking ring. Several other children were reported to having been rescued as well.

Lowe faces multiple charges including prostitution and having an outstanding warrant.

