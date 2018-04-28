Missing Lenoir man with Alzheimer's found dead

- A Lenoir man who was reported missing from his home was found dead in Yadkin County, according to the Lenoir Police Dept.

Cecil Hayes, 81, was reported missing at 10:34 pm Thursday after his wife woke up and realized he wasn't at home. According to his wife, Hayes suffers from Alzheimer's.

Shortly before noon on Friday Hayes's Toyota Camry was found at the Yadkin Shore Fishing area in Yadkin County. Emergency crews from Yadkin County & Lenoir Police Dept. searched the area and found Hayes's body in the water. Authorities say he died from an accidental drowning.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.