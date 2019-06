- A woman who was last seen walking out of work on Saturday was found dead in Monroe, police say.

On Monday, June 17 Monroe Police officers were called to the 1900 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard where a dead person was reportedly found beside the roadway just before Secrest Avenue.

LINK: Death investigation underway in Monroe

Police have identified the individual as Daphne Alvarez-Torres, 34, who had recently been reported missing. Torres was last seen walking out of Tyson Foods Saturday morning at around 3:00 a.m.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Torres was possibly struck by a white 2018 or newer model Freightliner Cascadia truck. The truck should have damage to the right front quarter panel.

Police say this incident would have occurred in the early morning hours on June 15, possibly between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. near the 1900 block of E. Roosevelt Blvd.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have seen Torres walking, stopped on the side of East Roosevelt during that time or who may have any other information that could assist with this investigation is asked to call the Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.