- "At the end of the day my child is alive and that's all that matters. My child is alive so I am doing pretty good," said Ivan's mother.

The mother of seven-year-old Ivan Beaty says her son remains in the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV Friday on David Cox Road in North Charlotte,

I knew it was my son instantly, I just ran outside and ran across the street," said the mother.

Tiffany says her son who is a first grader at Sugar Creek Charter School was running a little behind during his morning routine Friday morning when he was struck.

"He was running down the sidewalk and normally his bus picks him up on the right side and then makes a left turn. Well, he saw the bus make a left turn and he decided to run across the street. The major injury was to the foot, you can see where the tire really got him. He also has a concussion and he has a small fracture to the back of his skull," she said.

According to police, the bus was stopped and preparing to make a left turn when Ivan was hit and adding that the reason the arm was not out was because the bus was no longer at the bus stop.

CMPD also said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated fully. Tiffany says she has no hard feelings towards the woman who hit her son and the focus now is just getting her son healed.

"No one is mad, no one is angry, we are all in good spirits. This is all about Ivan and all of us are just focused on getting him feeling better and back to his normal self," she said.