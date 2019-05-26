< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409103883-409103858"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> div id="modal-magnify-photo-409103883-409103858" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> </div> div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By Brandon Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409103883" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - "At the end of the day my child is alive and that's all that matters. My child is alive so I am doing pretty good," said Ivan's mother. </p> <p>The mother of seven-year-old Ivan Beaty says her son remains in the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV Friday on David Cox Road in North Charlotte,</p> <p>I knew it was my son instantly, I just ran outside and ran across the street," said the mother. </p> <p>Tiffany says her son who is a first grader at Sugar Creek Charter School was running a little behind during his morning routine Friday morning when he was struck.</p> <p>"He was running down the sidewalk and normally his bus picks him up on the right side and then makes a left turn. Well, he saw the bus make a left turn and he decided to run across the street. The major injury was to the foot, you can see where the tire really got him. He also has a concussion and he has a small fracture to the back of his skull," she said. </p> <p>According to police, the bus was stopped and preparing to make a left turn when Ivan was hit and adding that the reason the arm was not out was because the bus was no longer at the bus stop.</p> <p>CMPD also said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated fully. Tiffany says she has no hard feelings towards the woman who hit her son and the focus now is just getting her son healed.</p> <p>"No one is mad, no one is angry, we are all in good spirits. 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another racehorse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, the 26th horse death at Santa Anita since the track's racing season opened on Dec. 26.</p><p>Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was put down Sunday after suffering a leg injury during a race the previous day, the track confirmed.</p><p>He is the third horse to die at the Arcadia facility in the last nine days, after several seeks without a fatality.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/one-dead-after-motor-coach-bus-catches-fire-on-i-77" title="One dead after church bus catches fire on I-77 near Uptown" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One person died after a bus caught fire on I-77 near Uptown, police say. (Credit: Matthew Bolt of Charlotte)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One dead after church bus catches fire on I-77 near Uptown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 82-year-old woman is dead after a church bus caught fire on I-77 southbound in Charlotte on Sunday, police say.</p><p>It is unclear how the fire started. Four other patients were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.</p><p>The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The road at exit 9 is closed and only two of three highway lanes are open.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-robbery-suspect-arrested-after-police-chase" title="Charlotte robbery suspect arrested after police chase" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte robbery suspect arrested after police chase</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been arrested for his connection to multiples robberies in Charlotte, authorities said.</p><p>Kenneth Massey, 28, is charged with committing a series of five robberies between May 20-22nd. </p><p>Authorities had been looking for a red four-door Ford Fusion vehicle that had fled after each incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-dead-after-motor-coach-bus-catches-fire-on-i-77"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_20190526194703"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One dead after church bus catches fire on I-77 near Uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/most-drivers-want-nascars-longest-race-to-remain-600-miles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_7314723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_20190526212340"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nascar-s-reddick-wins-saturday-s-race-at-charlotte-motor-speedway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_7314441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Reddick_wins_Saturday_s_race_at_Charlott_0_20190526172028"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASCAR's Reddick wins Saturday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-fatally-shot-just-north-of-uptown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Woman_shot_to_death_just_north_of_Uptown_0_7314610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_shot_to_death_just_north_of_Uptown_0_20190526164639"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman fatally shot just north of Uptown</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mom-fortunate-son-is-alive-after-being-struck-by-suv-in-north-charlotte" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Sequence%2001.00_00_17_57.Still001_1558915629433.jpg_7314860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom fortunate son is alive after being struck by SUV in North Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/facebook-fake-account-removal-doubles-in-6-months-to-3b" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Facebook: Fake account removal doubles in 6 months to 3B</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/another-horse-dies-at-santa-anita-26-racehorse-deaths-since-dec-26" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-dead-after-motor-coach-bus-catches-fire-on-i-77" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Deadly_bus_fire_on_I_77_near_Uptown_0_7314688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One dead after church bus catches fire on I-77 near Uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/most-drivers-want-nascars-longest-race-to-remain-600-miles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_7314723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_7314723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_7314723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_7314723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gordon_says_Charlotte_track_will_evolve__0_7314723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 