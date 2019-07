- A man has been arrested after a woman was hit and killed on a roadway in Monroe.

Police say warrants were issued against Eric Colon, 44, for the hit-and-run that left Daphne Alvarez-Torres dead.

LINK: Missing woman hit, killed on roadway in Monroe, police say

On Friday, June 28, Colon turned himself in to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. Colon is being held under a $10,000 bond. He is due in court on July 18.

Police say on Monday, June 17, Alvarez-Torres was found dead on the roadway in the 1900 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard near Secrest Avenue.

Alvarez-Torres had recently been reported missing after she was last seen walking out of Tyson Foods on June 15 around 3:00 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was determined that she was hit by a Freightliner Cascadia truck.

On June 20, the truck was found and it was determined that Colon was involved. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.