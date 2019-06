- A Monroe police officer is getting a lot of attention online for his smooth guitar skills.

Officer McWhorter was caught on camera playing Lynyrd Skynyrd's “Simple Man,” singing with another man known as 'Country Joe.'

The police department posted it to their Facebook page on Monday, with a thanks to the woman who recorded the officer “shredding,” and belting out with some great vocals.

The video has already been shared more than 600 times. Go Officer McWhorter!