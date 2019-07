- Police have arrested on man and are searching for another that they say shot and killed a Monroe mother right in front of her children.

Byron Watkins and Antwan Sturdivant are accused of murdering Lucero Sosa Capote on July 12 at her home in the 1600 block of Tower Court.

Sturdivant, 19, was arrested on July 24. He is being charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Police in Monroe say they broke into the home around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. An altercation occurred, and the suspect shot Capote and assaulted two of her young children.

Watkins, 25, is being charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

He is described as a five-foot-six white man, weighing about 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his entire body.

Anyone has information on Watkins' whereabouts should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.