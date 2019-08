- A 17-year-old student is facing a misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charge in the death of a 15-year-old that occurred at Mooresville High School this month.

Ashton Logan Crooks, 17, of Mooresville, was charged on a criminal summons on Friday, Aug. 16. He was charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Gavin Sharpe that occurred on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Sharpe reportedly fell from the back of a pickup truck while taking part in a community service project at the high school.

Crooks is scheduled to appear in Iredell County District Court Nov. 8, 2019.